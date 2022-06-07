Advertisement

Traffic stop in Leon County leads to drug arrest

Drug paraphernalia including: 6.1 grams of Fentanyl, 2.8 grams of Cocaine, 28.5 grams of Methamphetamines, 35.5 milliliters of THC Oil, 30 Suboxone pills, 1.6 pounds of Marijuana, scale and grinder(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy uncovered several illegal substances while arresting a man for driving with a suspended license on Saturday, according to a press release.

The deputy noticed a repeat traffic offender sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle at a convenience store in the 6600 block of Thomasville Road around 8:30 p.m. that day. The deputy ran a driver’s license check and confirmed the driver, 31-year-old Maxwell Collins, was not allowed to drive because his license was suspended, the press release says.

While making the arrest, the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle, prompting the search. The deputy found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamines, THC oil and about 1.6 pounds of marijuana in the search, the press release says.

In addition to driving with a suspended license, Collins was booked on the following charges:

  • Trafficking in Fentanyl
  • Trafficking in Methamphetamines
  • Possession of Marijuana with intent to sell
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Collins was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

