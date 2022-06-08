‘Alice in Wonderland Experience’ coming to Tallahassee in December

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Alice in Wonderland Experience is coming to Tallahassee on December 3, 2022. It’s an immersive outdoor experience, according to the group Cluedupp Games. For those who might not be familiar with the experience, Cluedupp Games describes it as an interactive adventure for family and friends.

The one-day adventure has elements of an escape room inspired by the universe of “Alice in Wonderland.” The streets of Tallahassee will transform into a giant, escape-room style experience, in which the teams participating can solve clues and help Alice.

Teams can follow Alice down the rabbit hole and enter her topsy-turvy world in this immersive Alice in Wonderland event.

“It’s a brilliant day out with family & friends,” according to Time Out magazine.

Included in the adventure will be solving clues from Cheshire Cat and completing Mad Hatter’s challenges. Prior to the event, you can create your own teams to participate in the experience. There’s a minimum of two people to play and up to six adults on each team, and teams can also dress up following the Alice in Wonderland theme.

On a safety note, the Cluedupp events are held entirely outdoors, and clues for the event will unfold virtually on their app, so there’s no need to have contact with a large group, other than your team players. The event lasts between two to three hours, depending on the team.

Tickets are available on the website for $80, and each team ticket includes six adult players. They have limited tickets, so they encourage teams to sign up early. For tickets go here.

