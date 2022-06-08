Betton Road officially reopened, neighbors react

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ribbon has been cut for the new and improved Betton Road. As of noon Wednesday, the stretch of Betton between Centerville and Thomasville roads is back open, after nearly a year of construction.

Residents who live on neighboring streets saw increased traffic in their areas because of Betton Road’s closure. They said they were happy to see it finally reopen.

Michael Brezin, the president of the Betton Hills Neighborhood Association, thanked his fellow neighbors for their patience with the project.

“I know you’ve been putting up with a lot of pain basically with a lot of traffic, speeders, noise, trash. you name it, you’ve had it. And you’ve borne up very well through all that,” he said.

In addition to reconstructing the road, the city also added crosswalks and upgraded the area’s water, sewer and drainage systems.

