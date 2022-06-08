BREAKING: TPD confirms officer killed in crash on Capital Circle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer.

During a press conference early Wednesday morning, TPD confirmed an officer was killed just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Capital Circle Northwest and Northwest Passage Boulevard.

Two vehicles were observed at the scene, one police cruiser and another vehicle. No details have been released yet on any additional people involved in the crash,

The officer’s name has not been released. TPD said it is working with the family, and asked for thoughts and prayers following the loss.

The agency said it is offering counseling and support services to officers and staff.

Officials said no further details are available at this time.

