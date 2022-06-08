Excessive Heat: Keeping you and your family safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here in the Big Bend and South Georgia, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s in the next few days. With summer right around the corner and temperatures already on the rise, it is important to recognize and understand the risks associated with excessive heat.

Over the next few days, the heat index is projected to reach temperatures in the triple digits for some spots. The heat index tells us how hot it feels outside when combining the actual temperature with the high humidity values common to the area.

Model Heat Index for Thursday, June 9 (WCTV)

The risk for excessive heat will only increase as we reach July and August, as these months typically bring the highest temperatures and dewpoints. High dewpoints help to raise the humidity values and make it feel muggier outside.

Heat is actually one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States, therefore it is important to understand the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The diagram below shows the symptoms for each of the two heat-related illnesses, and what to do in each situation.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do in each situation. (WCTV)

Here are some tips and tricks for keeping you and your family safe in the presence of excessive heat:

Drink plenty of fluids.

When working outdoors, take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or evening when possible.

Check up on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in locked vehicles.

Download the WCTV First Alert Weather App to receive alerts when excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for your area.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.