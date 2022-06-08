Advertisement

Excessive Heat: Keeping you and your family safe

Graph showing the heat index values, which takes both the actual temperature and relative...
Graph showing the heat index values, which takes both the actual temperature and relative humidity values into account.(WCTV)
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here in the Big Bend and South Georgia, temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s in the next few days. With summer right around the corner and temperatures already on the rise, it is important to recognize and understand the risks associated with excessive heat.

Over the next few days, the heat index is projected to reach temperatures in the triple digits for some spots. The heat index tells us how hot it feels outside when combining the actual temperature with the high humidity values common to the area.

Model Heat Index for Thursday, June 9
Model Heat Index for Thursday, June 9(WCTV)

The risk for excessive heat will only increase as we reach July and August, as these months typically bring the highest temperatures and dewpoints. High dewpoints help to raise the humidity values and make it feel muggier outside.

Heat is actually one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States, therefore it is important to understand the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The diagram below shows the symptoms for each of the two heat-related illnesses, and what to do in each situation.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do in each situation.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do in each situation.(WCTV)

Here are some tips and tricks for keeping you and your family safe in the presence of excessive heat:

  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • When working outdoors, take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
  • Reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to the early morning or evening when possible.
  • Check up on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
  • Never leave young children or pets unattended in locked vehicles.
  • Download the WCTV First Alert Weather App to receive alerts when excessive heat watches and warnings are in effect for your area.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
The county is giving Fish Camp on Lake Iamonia until June 20 to vacate about a half-acre of...
Leon Co. to reclaim property in front of Fish Camp, causing customer outrage
Kayla Meadows told WCTV that when she found out she was accepted onto the show, she was...
Tallahassee realtor to be featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ this week
A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
UPDATE: TPD believes body found on Wesley Drive is missing woman, awaiting positive ID
Drug paraphernalia including: 6.1 grams of Fentanyl, 2.8 grams of Cocaine, 28.5 grams of...
Traffic stop in Leon County leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Rob’s Wednesday Noon Forecast: June 8, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Rob's Wednesday Noon Forecast: June 8, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Mike’s 5 p.m. Forecast: June 7, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Mike's Tuesday 5 p.m. Forecast: June 7, 2022