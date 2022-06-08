Gadsden County presents keys to new homes for people impacted by Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County presented gifts, home blessing and keys to three lucky individuals: Denita Harper, Arthur Wilcox, and Rosa Harrison, who survived Hurricane Michael, and celebrated in their new homes.

“It’s only fitting to present keys to the homes of these three deserving families at the beginning of hurricane season,” Board Chairman Commissioner Anthony Viegbesie said. “They are a great example of weathering the storm and receiving a blessing at the end of the rainbow.”

The homes were part of the State Housing Initiative Partnership and Hurricane Housing Repair Program. The celebration of the homes’ completion ended with a key presentation ceremony in Quincy this morning.

“I am incredibly happy for all of them,” Viegbesie said.

Gadsden County has been able to utilize state and federal grant funds to create safe and affordable housing for local residents.

Commissioner Brenda Holt said Bill and Debbie of Florida Home Inc. Realty Construction were in charge of demolition and construction of all three projects.

“We would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work,” Holt said. “Mostly we would like to thank them for the smiles that their hard work has put on the faces of Mr. Wilcox, Ms. Harrison and Ms. Harper.”

Following a tour of all three homes, they handed the keys to the new homeowners.

