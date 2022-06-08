March For Our Lives rally scheduled for Saturday at Florida State Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, March For Our Lives returns to Washington D.C. and across the nation on June 11, 2022. The organization has also scheduled a march in Tallahassee, which will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the State Capitol.

March For Our Lives started after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as a movement against gun violence working to prevent future tragedies. The organization says it stands against the normalization of gun violence and its mission is to create a safe and compassionate nation for all people.

According to the organization, 7,957 children and teens are shot in the U.S. every year, and 321 people are shot in the U.S. every day. In 2021 alone, more than 44,000 deaths in the U.S. happened due to gun violence, the group says.

The main event will be held in Washington D.C. at the Washington Monument, 2 15TH St NW. There will be other events all around Florida and Georgia as well. You can find the event that’s closest to your location on the March For Our Lives website.

In 2018 we marched for our lives after the shooting in Parkland. Since then 175k+ lives have been lost to gun violence.



Don’t accept empty words from “leaders” as we watch more kids die. March with us again on June 11th.https://t.co/HrGKJ7PkgG — March on 06/11 ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) May 26, 2022

Can you believe that the #ENOUGHinFL tour begins tomorrow? 🤩



If you are interested in joining us, it is not too late to RSVP for events! Find all tour stop and RSVP info here: https://t.co/1sB9YjapJM pic.twitter.com/62keWWcjiB — Team ENOUGH (@Team_Enough) June 24, 2021

For more information about the group, head to its website.

