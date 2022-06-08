Advertisement

March For Our Lives rally scheduled for Saturday at Florida State Capitol

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of people filled a park near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for a rally near the site of the school massacre in Parkland. After the rally participants marched to Stoneman Douglas.(AP Photo/Joe Skipper)
By Julia Melim
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the wake of the Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, March For Our Lives returns to Washington D.C. and across the nation on June 11, 2022. The organization has also scheduled a march in Tallahassee, which will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the State Capitol.

March For Our Lives started after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as a movement against gun violence working to prevent future tragedies. The organization says it stands against the normalization of gun violence and its mission is to create a safe and compassionate nation for all people.

According to the organization, 7,957 children and teens are shot in the U.S. every year, and 321 people are shot in the U.S. every day. In 2021 alone, more than 44,000 deaths in the U.S. happened due to gun violence, the group says.

The main event will be held in Washington D.C. at the Washington Monument, 2 15TH St NW. There will be other events all around Florida and Georgia as well. You can find the event that’s closest to your location on the March For Our Lives website.

For more information about the group, head to its website.

Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested