Mike’s evening forecast June 8, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
By Mike McCall
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Only isolated showers today, but an unsettled pattern with better rain chances starts tomorrow through Saturday - not always the typical afternoon showers and storms, but possible at almost any time for a few days.

The other weather story is a long range, as the heat becomes an issue by the middle of next week.

