Mike’s evening forecast June 8, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Only isolated showers today, but an unsettled pattern with better rain chances starts tomorrow through Saturday - not always the typical afternoon showers and storms, but possible at almost any time for a few days.

The other weather story is a long range, as the heat becomes an issue by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.