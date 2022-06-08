Advertisement

No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking

Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa.,...
Bottles of Gatorade are pictured, left, a 32 fluid ounce and 28 fluid ounce, in Glenside, Pa., Monday, June 6, 2022.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices.

It’s dubbed “shrinkflation,” and it’s accelerating worldwide.

In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65.

In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams.

Shrinkflation isn’t new, experts say. But it proliferates in times of high inflation as companies grapple with rising costs for ingredients, packaging, labor and transportation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The county is giving Fish Camp on Lake Iamonia until June 20 to vacate about a half-acre of...
Leon Co. to reclaim property in front of Fish Camp, causing customer outrage
A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
UPDATE: TPD believes body found on Wesley Drive is missing woman, awaiting positive ID
Kayla Meadows told WCTV that when she found out she was accepted onto the show, she was...
Tallahassee realtor to be featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ this week
Drug paraphernalia including: 6.1 grams of Fentanyl, 2.8 grams of Cocaine, 28.5 grams of...
Traffic stop in Leon County leads to drug arrest
A mother is speaking out after struggling to get answers a year after her son escaped school...
Mother questions Leon Co. Schools policies on crisis prevention training after son runs from school

Latest News

The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
BREAKING: Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
FILE PHOTO - Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a...
Harvey Weinstein to be charged in UK over assault claims
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city
Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The...
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a...
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection