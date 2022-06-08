Advertisement

Rare first edition of Harry Potter for sale

Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."
Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."(Christie's)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harry Potter fans do not need a magic wand to own a piece of the fictional wizard’s history, but they may need deep pockets.

Christie’s in London is selling a first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

It is a part of the auction house’s “Art of Literature: Lean and Selling Exhibition.”

The edition is one of 500 copies of the book initially printed in 1997.

Author J.K. Rowling signed the book, and it even includes errors that were fixed in later printings. For example, the word “philosopher’s” is misspelled on the book’s back cover. There’s another error involving “wand” found inside of the book.

Christie’s says it is receiving offers starting at around $250,000 for the edition.

The private sale and auction is slated to run through July 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
The county is giving Fish Camp on Lake Iamonia until June 20 to vacate about a half-acre of...
Leon Co. to reclaim property in front of Fish Camp, causing customer outrage
Kayla Meadows told WCTV that when she found out she was accepted onto the show, she was...
Tallahassee realtor to be featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ this week
Tyrone Cleveland is accused of shooting three members of his family at a home on Saplin Court...
Suspect in TPD officer’s death has history of domestic violence and drug charges
A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
UPDATE: TPD believes body found on Wesley Drive is missing woman, awaiting positive ID

Latest News

A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
FILE - The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for former President Donald Trump’s...
Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Reports: Twitter to provide Musk with raw daily tweet data
Keys presented to Denita Harper, Arthur Wilcox and Rosa Harrison to their new homes.
Gadsden County presents keys to new homes for people impacted by Hurricane Michael
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial