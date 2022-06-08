Advertisement

Tributes pouring in for Tallahassee police officer killed in the line of duty

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tributes are pouring in from across Florida, honoring a Tallahassee police officer killed in the line of duty.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted that he and First Lady Casey DeSantis “are praying for the family of the officer who sacrificed his life and for those injured in this horrific act.”

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was killed when a suspect’s vehicle crashed into his patrol car early Wednesday morning. The man was suspected of shooting three members of his family at a Tallahassee home about an hour earlier, the Leon County sheriff said.

Law enforcement agencies across the Big Bend and South Georgia sent their support and posted their condolences on social media throughout the day.

“We pray for the family and friends of this hero,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in South Georgia said, “Our hearts are heavy for your loss. We are thankful for those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office posted “Rest easy Officer, we have the watch from here.”

RELATED: Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested

RELATED: Suspect in TPD officer’s death has history of domestic violence and drug charges

The Florida Police Benevolent Association’s Big Bend Chapter says the officer was 34 years old and had been a member of the Tallahassee Police Department for four years.

Chapter President Richard Murphy called it a painful reminder that officers put their lives at risk on a daily basis.

“All of us at the PBA extend our deepest condolences to the officer’s family, friends, and fellow officers,” Murphy said.

You can find more tributes from local law enforcement agencies below.

