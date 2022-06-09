City Commissioner to take Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency to court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee city commissioner filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said the agency did not follow open meeting requirements, laid out in the state’s Sunshine Laws.

“Blueprint doesn’t operate through city and county policies,” Matlow said. “It prides itself on its one of a kind structure. That however does not excuse the agency from following the open meeting requirements.”

Matlow filed the lawsuit in Leon County Circuit Court. He’s calling for the court to “provide relief” and require the intergovernmental management committee to give notice of its “meetings, provide minutes and do not discuss blueprint business outside of the sunshine.”

“The last thing I want to be doing right now is suing our own government but what other choice do we have,” Matlow said.

Matlow said that “having a clear understanding about how projects begin and move along in their process is a fundamental constitutional right of the people of Tallahassee.”

Matlow is calling on the management committee, made up of City Manager Reese Goad and County Administrator Vince Long, to give public notice of the meetings.

Matlow said he requested to the board that the intergovernmental agency be brought under an inspector general and said the request was rejected.

“I asked the board to ask the attorney general for a written opinion, which her office routinely does,” Matlow said. “In an extraordinary move that meeting was ended an hour and a half early to avoid the conversation.”

Matlow said he also asked the board attorney to provide a written opinion on the matter to provide to constituents on the function of the IMC. A request he made two months ago that he said hasn’t been filled.

“Having a clear understanding about how projects begin and move along in their process is a right,” Matlow said. “Today we’re asking the court to affirm that right.”

Matlow’s decision makrs the first lawsuit filed by a sitting elected official against Blueprint.

Blueprint’s attorney Susan Dawson said in a statement that “the agency will vigorously defend the meritless lawsuit that was filed.”

WCTV reached out to both Mr. Goad and Long for comment but did not receive a response.

