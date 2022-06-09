GA man arrested for giving false ID and possessing drugs in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Homerville man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop in the Big Bend.

A Suwannee County deputy pulled over Ashley Delk on CR 137 in the area of 166th Street for an equipment violation.

The driver identified himself as Brandon Delk and gave the deputy his driver’s license during the traffic stop, but the photo did not match the driver, according to SCSO.

When the deputy questioned the driver about the license, he revealed that he had given the deputy his brother’s license because his own had been suspended.

Delk, 21, then provided the deputy with his real identity and was arrested for providing false information.

During a search of the car, the deputy found several Alprazolam pills, a bag containing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a bag containing numerous rounds of ammunition, 20 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a syringe and a burnt spoon used for injecting narcotics, according to SCSO.

A check of Ashley’s criminal history revealed he is a convicted felon who is forbidden from owning or carrying firearms or ammunition.

The passenger, Jordyn Adams, 28-years-old was also arrested, and both were taken to the Suwannee County Jail.

According to SCSO, Delk was charged with :

Resisting an Officer (False Information)

Driving While License Suspended (knowingly)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Adams was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Controlled Substance (Alprazolam)

Possession of -20 grams of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

