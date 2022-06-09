Advertisement

Judge orders no bond for suspect in triple shooting and fatal TPD crash

Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was visibly upset during the hearing; he even walked out of the court...
By Staci Inez
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man accused of shooting three of his family members and crashing into a Tallahassee police car, killing the officer, made his first appearance in Leon County court Thursday morning.

Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was visibly upset during the hearing; he even walked out of the court proceedings while the judge was talking and cursed before he left.

The judge set no bond for Cleveland’s attempted murder charges.

A few of the relatives of the shooting victims were in the courtroom for the first appearance. The judge ordered Cleveland to have no contact with any family members from the shooting. Cleveland was appointed a public defender during the hearing as well.

Court records show Cleveland is facing three counts of homicide, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Early Wednesday morning, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a shooting on the 4200 block of Saplin Court. From there, law enforcement said Cleveland fled the scene and crashed his car into a Tallahassee police officer’s cruiser.

The officer died at the hospital from the injuries. TPD has yet to release the officer’s name.

TPD says two of the shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the third was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning. Those victims were Cleveland’s daughters and their mother.

