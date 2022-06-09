LCSO reacts to the signing of Florida’s new school safety law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida is looking to create a safe school environment.

Tuesday, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis signed new security measures for schools after legislators passed the bill this spring.

The law, resonating with residents more than ever following the Uvalde shooting just a few weeks ago.

The signing of House Bill 1421 adds to the state’s record funding numbers for mental health and school safety.

The funds include $140 million for mental health and another $210 million for school safety. Both were allocated in the state budget signed just days ago.

The new law authorizes the new Commissioner of Education to enforce, rather than just oversee, school safety and security compliance and also requires law enforcement officers to be involved in active shooter drills. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says the new bill reinforces what they already do but they’re glad proper mental health training is now law.

“If people are posting abnormally online, what does that mean? Do you report that or do you take it as a joke? So that training that the governor signed as a part of that law will definitely help people become trained to recognize these shifts in mindsets that we’re seeing and sometimes triggering these mass shooting situations,” explain LCSO PIO Angela Green Sherrod. “So we are very happy that it’s being required now.”

The law also requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation. The new law also requires 80% of school personnel to undergo youth mental health awareness training every year.

Governor DeSantis says the goal is for students to always feel safe in school and for districts to feel equipped to address any mental health needs.

