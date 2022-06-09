Advertisement

Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County

Fatal car crash
Fatal car crash(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 50-year-old man from Bristol died in a traffic accident that shut down Blountstown Highway Thursday morning, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 10 a.m. when one vehicle tried to pass another, said FHP.

According to an accident report, an SUV driven by a 33-year-old man from Panama City was traveling westbound and attempted to pass a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction.

The SUV failed to return to its lane and collided head-on with a sedan, which was approaching in the opposite direction.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The highway was shut down in both directions but has since reopened.

