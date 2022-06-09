Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 50-year-old man from Bristol died in a traffic accident that shut down Blountstown Highway Thursday morning, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 10 a.m. when one vehicle tried to pass another, said FHP.

According to an accident report, an SUV driven by a 33-year-old man from Panama City was traveling westbound and attempted to pass a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction.

The SUV failed to return to its lane and collided head-on with a sedan, which was approaching in the opposite direction.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The highway was shut down in both directions but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.