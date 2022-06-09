Moment of silence for fallen officer kicks off city commission meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A somber moment kicked off Wednesday’s Tallahassee City Commission meeting.

Those in attendance held a moment of silence for the officer who was killed in a crash after responding to a triple shooting on Saplin Court.

There were roughly 100 people at the meeting to observe the moment of silence and several spoke about regular business.

“Public service is a choice, everyone is not due to public service but for those of us that do, it’s a great sacrifice,” said Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox. “Sometimes you lose someone and with some of the conversations that we toss back and forth we don’t get a chance to fix things before it happens.”

The flag outside city hall is being flown at half staff and the city is sending prayers to the officer’s loved ones at this time.

