Advertisement

Moment of silence for fallen officer kicks off city commission meeting

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A somber moment kicked off Wednesday’s Tallahassee City Commission meeting.

Those in attendance held a moment of silence for the officer who was killed in a crash after responding to a triple shooting on Saplin Court.

There were roughly 100 people at the meeting to observe the moment of silence and several spoke about regular business.

“Public service is a choice, everyone is not due to public service but for those of us that do, it’s a great sacrifice,” said Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox. “Sometimes you lose someone and with some of the conversations that we toss back and forth we don’t get a chance to fix things before it happens.”

The flag outside city hall is being flown at half staff and the city is sending prayers to the officer’s loved ones at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
Tyrone Cleveland is accused of shooting three members of his family at a home on Saplin Court...
Suspect in TPD officer’s death has history of domestic violence and drug charges
The county is giving Fish Camp on Lake Iamonia until June 20 to vacate about a half-acre of...
Leon Co. to reclaim property in front of Fish Camp, causing customer outrage
Kayla Meadows told WCTV that when she found out she was accepted onto the show, she was...
Tallahassee realtor to be featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ this week
A body was found at the home of a Tallahassee woman who had been missing since Fall of 2020....
UPDATE: TPD believes body found on Wesley Drive is missing woman, awaiting positive ID

Latest News

Moment of silence for fallen officer kicks off city commission meeting
Moment of silence for fallen officer kicks off city commission meeting
Betton Road open to public after year long construction
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims says he’s in disbelief
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims says he’s in disbelief
Keys presented to Denita Harper, Arthur Wilcox and Rosa Harrison to their new homes.
Gadsden County presents keys to new homes for people impacted by Hurricane Michael