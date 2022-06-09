Advertisement

NASA forms team to study UFOs

A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.
A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.(Defense Department via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is assembling a team to study unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs.

The agency says it wants to know more about incidents that cannot be identified as aircraft or any known natural phenomena.

It says it is interested because of national security and air safety and notes there is no evidence they are alien in nature.

The study begins in early fall and is expected to take nine months.

It will focus on identifying available data from the government, civilians, nonprofits and companies. It will also focus on how to best collect future data and how NASA can use it to move the scientific understanding of it forward.

The team’s work will be independent from the work that the Department of Defense is doing on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
Tyrone Cleveland is accused of shooting three members of his family at a home on Saplin Court...
Suspect in TPD officer’s death has history of domestic violence and drug charges
“When [my niece] called me, she was crying, and she said that her dad went crazy, and her dad...
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims says he’s in disbelief
Tributes are pouring in from across Florida, honoring a Tallahassee police officer killed in...
Tributes pouring in for Tallahassee police officer killed in the line of duty
The county is giving Fish Camp on Lake Iamonia until June 20 to vacate about a half-acre of...
Leon Co. to reclaim property in front of Fish Camp, causing customer outrage

Latest News

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and...
Where has all the Sriracha gone?
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Michigan officer charged in Patrick Lyoya shooting death
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Putin compares self to monarch; foreign fighters face death
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role