Advertisement

A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner

A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more summer blockbusters.(edfuentesg/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the wake of a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick,” movie theaters are facing a new dilemma – experts are worried a popcorn shortage could be around the corner.

A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more summer blockbusters.

The shortage is partially because farmers are growing less corn in favor of more profitable crops these days.

But shortages in other areas that impact theater popcorn are also at play. For example, suppliers are having trouble getting the lining used inside popcorn bags.

Everything from the bags, to the oil used to pop the corn, and the glue used for the boxes that hold that oil are at risk of supply chain issues.

Since theaters sell popcorn at a massive mark-up, they rely on it and other concessions for most of their profit margins.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
Tyrone Cleveland is accused of shooting three members of his family at a home on Saplin Court...
Suspect in TPD officer’s death has history of domestic violence and drug charges
“When [my niece] called me, she was crying, and she said that her dad went crazy, and her dad...
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims says he’s in disbelief
Tributes are pouring in from across Florida, honoring a Tallahassee police officer killed in...
Tributes pouring in for Tallahassee police officer killed in the line of duty
The county is giving Fish Camp on Lake Iamonia until June 20 to vacate about a half-acre of...
Leon Co. to reclaim property in front of Fish Camp, causing customer outrage

Latest News

The debate between employees and employers over remote work continues.
Companies want remote employees to return to the office
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims in disbelief
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims in disbelief
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role
LCSO talks about the new safety protocols and training that comes with HB1421.
LCSO reacts to the signing of Florida’s new school safety law