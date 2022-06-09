Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.(Complex / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022
(CNN) - Snoop Dogg pays someone to roll his marijuana cigarettes, and it looks like sky-high inflation means getting high is a little more expensive for the rapper.

He just gave his blunt roller a raise.

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.

The rapper’s professional blunt roller doesn’t necessarily get the typical benefits like healthcare and 401(K) plans.

Instead, he gets free weed, front-row seats to the hip-hop legend’s shows and all expenses paid for tours, video shoots and exclusive events.

