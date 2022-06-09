Advertisement

Teacher at Christian school in Perry arrested for sexting with student

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.(Taylor County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A teacher at a private school in Perry is charged with soliciting sex with a student after deputies say she was exchanging text messages about sex with an 18-year-old senior at the school.

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.

Records show the mother of the student contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between the teen and Hoover. The mother also told deputies Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work, according to court documents.

Investigators say the text messages happened in March and April 2022, and at the time the student was enrolled in more than one class where Hoover was the teacher.

Hoover was arrested on June 8 on one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student. She was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

WCTV reached out to Point of Grace Christian School seeking comment on Hoover’s arrest and information on her employment with the school. We are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
Tyrone Cleveland is accused of shooting three members of his family at a home on Saplin Court...
Suspect in TPD officer’s death has history of domestic violence and drug charges
“When [my niece] called me, she was crying, and she said that her dad went crazy, and her dad...
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims says he’s in disbelief
Tributes are pouring in from across Florida, honoring a Tallahassee police officer killed in...
Tributes pouring in for Tallahassee police officer killed in the line of duty
The county is giving Fish Camp on Lake Iamonia until June 20 to vacate about a half-acre of...
Leon Co. to reclaim property in front of Fish Camp, causing customer outrage

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims in disbelief
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims in disbelief
LCSO talks about the new safety protocols and training that comes with HB1421.
LCSO reacts to the signing of Florida’s new school safety law
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Rob’s Thursday Noon Forecast: June 9, 2022