Teacher at Christian school in Perry arrested for sexting with student

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A teacher at a private school in Perry is charged with soliciting sex with a student after deputies say she was exchanging text messages about sex with an 18-year-old senior at the school.

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.

Records show the mother of the student contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between the teen and Hoover. The mother also told deputies Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work, according to court documents.

Investigators say the text messages happened in March and April 2022, and at the time the student was enrolled in more than one class where Hoover was the teacher.

Hoover was arrested on June 8 on one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student. She was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

WCTV reached out to Point of Grace Christian School seeking comment on Hoover’s arrest and information on her employment with the school. We are awaiting a response.

