Deputies chase suspect at more than 130 MPH through Lowndes, Madison counties

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 46-year-old man is now faced with multiple felonies after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit that spanned at least two counties.

It started Thursday morning in south Georgia as deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office chased a silver sedan, and stated a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 9 a.m., the chase was reportedly nearing the Madison County line at speeds of 135 miles-per-hour on Colin Kelley Highway (SR 145), it said.

Deputies from the MCSO were reportedly dispatched to the scene to try and stop the vehicle from entering the Madison city limits. Shortly thereafter, the Lowndes County SO vehicle broke down and the Madison County Deputies took over the chase, as speeds in excess of 130 MPH continued. Members of the Madison Police Department also stepped in to help, said the release.

Four attempts at deploying tire deflation devices were reportedly made, with two proving successful.

The first attempt was near Fellowship Baptist Church, but the driver was able to avoid it. The second attempt deflated the sedan’s front passenger-side tire. However, the driver continued to drive toward the city at more than 100 miles per hour.

A third attempt was made near the area of Northeast Brickyard Pond Avenue, but the driver was again able to avoid the device. A fourth and final attempt was made near the Madison Church of God and proved successful in deflating the left front tire. The driver narrowly missed hitting the sergeant who had deployed the device, the news release stated.

According to MCSO, despite having both front tires deflated, the driver continued on until MCSO Lieutenant Bobby Boatwright intentionally drove his patrol truck into the path of the vehicle, eventually pinning it between a tree. Boatwright was not injured.

The driver and sole occupant was identified as 46-year-old Lenoris Jerome Rolle, of Jonesboro, Ga. He was arrested without injury.

According to the report, Rolle was on inmate release status. He was transported to the Madison County Jail where he is facing felony charges from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison Police Department, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (GA) and has an active arrest warrant from Collier County Georgia.

