Despite not being able to pay their team since April, the Tallahassee Southern Kings players choose to continue to play into the playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s newest professional basketball team, The Southern Kings, started off their season in March with 12 paid players but in April told their players they could no longer pay them.

While the team’s owners were ready to end the season prematurely, some of the players wanted to continue despite not being paid.

On March 11th, the Tallahassee Southern Kings played their first home game with 12 paid players on contract, but just weeks late in April to their surprise, players were told the owners could no longer pay them.

“The sponsorships didn’t come through that were supposed to come through, so we sat down and spoke with the guys, and we’ve always been transparent with them,” explained Team Market Owner Victoria Jones. “We told them what was going on and we got them make their call.”

Seven of those twelve original players quit the team, but five decided they’d rather play for free than not at all.

“At first it kind of hurt us but then we tried to look at the positive side of things,” said one of the original members of the Tallahassee Southern Kings Montre Edwards. “We wanted to get the film in like the experience of the TBL and try to win the championship. Like forget the money and just go out there and when it all.”

Montre and his twin brother Montreal chose to stay, along with leading scorer Chris Bryant, who says he couldn’t leave his guys hanging.

“I mean I’m a man that believes that once you start something you finish it so that’s just me at the end of the day, it’s my personality,” shared Tallahassee Southern Kings Team Captain Chris Bryant. “As a leader and as a captain I still over to my guys and the people around me to continue to get the job done.”

The team also four new players, including Memphis native Martez Briggs.

“We know what situation we are in. We are not getting paid right now right now so we’re playing with hunger because we’re looking for a job that is going to pay,” exclaimed one of the Southern King’s newest players Martez Briggs. “Putting on and trying to make the best out of it the situation so we are going to go hard regardless.”

The team market owners say they use the profit from game entry, concessions, and their own money to pay for players hotels, travel and food so they only have to worry about playing.

“As much adversity that we have gone through this season, these guys are still performing and still winning,” shared Jones. “We’re in the second round of the playoffs, what more can we asked for.”

The players say they hope to represent the Tallahassee area the best they can and are confident they will bring home a championship.

Jones says they’ve learned a lot this year and are working to secure and confirm sponsorships now, to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

The Southern Kings say they aren’t the only team in the league unable to make payroll. However, league owners are working with teams to help them through it.

The Southern Kings are in the second round of the playoffs in a best of three series and play again Friday June 10th, in Huntsville, Alabama.

