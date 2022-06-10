Domestic violence expert speaks on family violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State Attorney Jack Campbell addressed some of the challenges facing domestic violence victims when trying to achieve justice, after a man shot his wife and two children this week.

“It’s a very emotionally complicated situation for the victim,” said Campbell. He said regardless of familial status, no one should be subject to physical or verbal abuse. “They deserve justice and safety just like the rest of us,” said Campbell.

The Refuge House in Tallahassee is a shelter that works closely with domestic violence victims. Executive Director, Emily Mitchem, said it’s often difficult for people to talk about their situation, so they need someone they can trust.

“What they need is a response that’s free of judgment,” said Mitchem.

If you or someone you know is in need of help because of a domestic violence situation, Refuge House has a 24-hour hotline at (850) 681-2111.

