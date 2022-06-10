Advertisement

“Extremely agitated:” New details released in triple shooting, deadly crash with Tallahassee Police officer

Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was visibly upset during the hearing; he even walked out of the court...
Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was visibly upset during the hearing; he even walked out of the court proceedings while the judge was talking and cursed before he left.(Staci Inez - WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Newly released court documents describe Tyrone Cleveland as “extremely agitated” and “acting aggressively” before a shooting at his home and a deadly collision with a Tallahassee Police officer.

Cleveland was arrested Wednesday. He is accused of shooting three members of his own family and then ramming into a police car at the corner of Capital Circle NW and Northwest Passage.

The officer, whose name has not yet been released, was killed.

Cleveland was taken to the hospital but was released and taken to jail later the same day.   Court records released Friday say Cleveland told detectives he “just went blank.”

The arrest papers say Cleveland had called a family meeting at his home that day and “alternated between pointing the firearm at himself and family members.”

Court papers say Cleveland shot his wife and two daughters and then went outside and fired several shots at the boyfriend of one of the girls. He told police he “had to hit the deck.”

Cleveland is now facing six felony charges for the shooting at his home on Saplin Court.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says the investigation into the officer’s death is ongoing and will be a “very long process” that could take weeks or months.

Campbell would not comment on the charges Cleveland may face in the officer’s death.

