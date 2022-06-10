‘I was scared for my life’: A Ukrainian refugee in Tallahassee describes the first moments of the Russian invasion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A Ukrainian refugee family is now building a new life in Tallahassee.

The family of 5 landed at the Tallahassee Airport on Tuesday, after a long journey from their war-ravaged nation.

They came here through a connection to a local non-profit.

The Makarov family fled Ukraine on February 24th, the day of the Russian invasion.

After a 12-week journey, they finally feel like they are in a safe place all thanks to the local organization His Kids Too!.

“That day was something different. I can really say that I was afraid, that I was scared for my life and the life of my family members,” said Ukrainian refugee Leo Makarov.

Leo Makarov and his family lived in Donbas, Ukraine for over 8 years experiencing the sounds of skirmishes with Russian forces but never like the day of the invasion.

“I thought I got used to like war sounds, the sound of warlike bombs and shelling. I know how it sounds but that day was something different,” said Ukrainian refugee Leo Makarov.

After weeks of traveling by car, and foot, sleeping in refugee camps and anywhere they could find a place.

A long-time friend who runs a non-profit in Tallahassee reached out, what Hanna Makarov called a dream come true.

“It was a dream of mine to move to the United States and now we’ve got this chance to live here, we are very grateful,” said Ukrainian refugee Hanna Makarov.

Enduring lots of obstacles Teresa Fillmon was able to be their saving grace.

The WCTV news team asked Fillmon what emotions ran through their mind after arrivals like laughter or tears.

“Yeah, I think we did. We hadn’t seen each other in two years because I left in March of 2020 and that was the last time I saw them and they saw me. Leo met me at the airport and just couldn’t believe it was me,” said Non-profit organizer Teresa Fillmon.

She said it could not have happened without the support of the Tallahassee community.

“There was truly just an outpouring of the community between the Ukrainian community and the locals. People just waiting and waiting, asking what they could do,” Fillmon said.

This allowed the Makarov family to stay together even in the midst of war.

“She says that she is very grateful that made it possible for everyone to be here and for sacrificing time, energy, and everything,” Vira Makarov said in a translation by her son.

The His Kids Too! organization has worked for decades to help orphans in Ukraine.

They are still working to get a second refugee family to Tallahassee.

Fillmon does say they still need all the help they can get and you can find ways to donate to the organization by clicking here or by contacting Teresa Fillmon (850)524-5437.

