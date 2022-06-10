Advertisement

Mike Martin Jr. out at Florida State after three seasons

Mike Martin Jr. coaches from the third-base coaches box during the Oxford Regional.
Mike Martin Jr. coaches from the third-base coaches box during the Oxford Regional.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Head Baseball Coach Mike Martin Jr. was relieved of his duties on Friday per a release from the University. Martin Jr.’s contract had one year remaining on its current deal.

The Seminoles had recently completed its third season under Martin Jr. (including the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign) being eliminated as the three seed in the Auburn Regional and one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

“Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential,” said FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford.  “Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success and I do not believe we were.”

“We deeply appreciate all Mike has done for the program as head coach, as an assistant coach and as a Seminole student-athlete.  His passion for the university and the baseball program is unequaled.  I am sure I speak for all Seminole fans when I say we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Martin Jr. had served as Head Coach since June 2019, succeeding his father Mike Martin Sr. who retired after 40 seasons in 2019 following an improbable run to the College World Series.

Since taking over the reigns at Dick Howser Stadium, Martin Jr. compiled a 77-54 record with a 2-4 record in the NCAA tournament while going 3-3 against rival Florida and 6-1 against Miami.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Teacher at Christian school in Perry arrested for sexting with student
Fatal car crash
Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County
Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was visibly upset during the hearing; he even walked out of the court...
Judge orders no bond for suspect in triple shooting and fatal TPD crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
“When [my niece] called me, she was crying, and she said that her dad went crazy, and her dad...
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims says he’s in disbelief

Latest News

FSU softball Women's College World Series
FSU Softball Coach Lonni Alameda agrees to long-term contract extension
FSU's Parker Messick shows emotion after retiring the side in the opening game of the Auburn...
FINAL: UCLA eliminates Florida State 2-1 (LIVE BLOG ARCHIVE)
A Florida State Seminoles baseball cap hangs on the top railing of the dugout at the 2022...
FINAL: Florida State falls to Auburn, 21-7 (LIVE BLOG ARCHIVE)
FSU prepares to take on UCLA in the opening game of the Auburn Regional
FINAL: FSU outlasts UCLA, 5-3 (Live Blog Archive)