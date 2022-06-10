Mike Martin Jr. out at Florida State after three seasons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Head Baseball Coach Mike Martin Jr. was relieved of his duties on Friday per a release from the University. Martin Jr.’s contract had one year remaining on its current deal.

The Seminoles had recently completed its third season under Martin Jr. (including the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign) being eliminated as the three seed in the Auburn Regional and one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.

“Making the change with our baseball coach was not an easy decision, but it is our responsibility to put our student-athletes and our teams in the best position to reach their full potential,” said FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford. “Ultimately, the decision came down to whether our baseball program was performing up to the admittedly high standards that we have established through our historic success and I do not believe we were.”

“We deeply appreciate all Mike has done for the program as head coach, as an assistant coach and as a Seminole student-athlete. His passion for the university and the baseball program is unequaled. I am sure I speak for all Seminole fans when I say we wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Martin Jr. had served as Head Coach since June 2019, succeeding his father Mike Martin Sr. who retired after 40 seasons in 2019 following an improbable run to the College World Series.

Since taking over the reigns at Dick Howser Stadium, Martin Jr. compiled a 77-54 record with a 2-4 record in the NCAA tournament while going 3-3 against rival Florida and 6-1 against Miami.

