Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: June 10, 2022.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Friday, June 10, 2022.

Showers a little slow to develop today, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still going to be possible this evening.

The weekend ahead will have more of the same - scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, possible at almost any time, but most likely in the afternoons.

Next week still looks hotter, and a little bit drier. Heat indices could reach dangerous level of 105+ by mid week.

Tropics are quiet.

