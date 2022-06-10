Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: June 10, 2022
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for the evening of Friday, June 10, 2022.
Showers a little slow to develop today, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are still going to be possible this evening.
The weekend ahead will have more of the same - scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, possible at almost any time, but most likely in the afternoons.
Next week still looks hotter, and a little bit drier. Heat indices could reach dangerous level of 105+ by mid week.
Tropics are quiet.
Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
