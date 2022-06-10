Advertisement

Murder suspect back in custody in Marianna

Chief Hayes Baggett said his department had been actively searching for Luis Fernando...
Chief Hayes Baggett said his department had been actively searching for Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera.(Marianna Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) – A murder suspect who escaped from the Sunland Center in Marianna back in December is back in custody.

Marianna police say Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was arrested in Barstow, California. He is being held there awaiting extradition back to Florida on charges of aggravated assault and first degree murder.

“Chief Baggett would like to thank the investigators working on this case and our law enforcement partners at the Barstow Police Department for the apprehension of Ortiz,” Marianna Police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Ortiz-Rivera escaped on December 10, 2021 from the Sunland Center in Marianna, a center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He had cut through a screen and climbed out a window to escape.

The suspect was not being held in a secure facility, according to the sheriff, despite facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault out of Broward County.

His escape prompted an exhaustive search at the Sunland Center in the surrounding area, including police officers, deputies, and K9 units.

In the days following his escape, Marianna Police also released information on a Chipley woman, 20-year old Kalee Gibert, believed to be traveling with Ortiz-Rivera.

It’s not yet clear how detectives were able to track down Ortiz-Rivera in California or the events leading up to his capture.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest...
Teacher at Christian school in Perry arrested for sexting with student
Fatal car crash
Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County
Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was visibly upset during the hearing; he even walked out of the court...
Judge orders no bond for suspect in triple shooting and fatal TPD crash
The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the...
Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested
“When [my niece] called me, she was crying, and she said that her dad went crazy, and her dad...
Brother and uncle of Saplin Court shooting victims says he’s in disbelief

Latest News

Officer Christopher Fariello
TPD identifies officer killed in line of duty as Christopher Fariello
Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was visibly upset during the hearing; he even walked out of the court...
“Extremely agitated:” New details released in triple shooting, deadly crash with Tallahassee Police officer
CDC suspends Covid-19 testing requirement for international air travelers coming into the U.S.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Tallahassee Southern Kings look to make a playoff run despite losing players from lack of...
Despite not being able to pay their team since April, the Tallahassee Southern Kings players choose to continue to play into the playoffs