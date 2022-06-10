Murder suspect who escaped from Marianna arrested after six months on the run

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) – A murder suspect who escaped from the Sunland Center in Marianna back in December is back in custody.

Marianna police say Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was arrested in Barstow, California. He is being held there awaiting extradition back to Florida on charges of aggravated assault and first degree murder.

“Chief Baggett would like to thank the investigators working on this case and our law enforcement partners at the Barstow Police Department for the apprehension of Ortiz,” Marianna Police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Ortiz-Rivera escaped on December 10, 2021 from the Sunland Center in Marianna, a center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He had cut through a screen and climbed out a window to escape.

The suspect was not being held in a secure facility, according to the sheriff, despite facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault out of Broward County.

His escape prompted an exhaustive search at the Sunland Center in the surrounding area, including police officers, deputies, and K9 units.

In the days following his escape, Marianna Police also released information on a Chipley woman, 20-year old Kalee Gibert, believed to be traveling with Ortiz-Rivera.

It’s not yet clear how detectives were able to track down Ortiz-Rivera in California or the events leading up to his capture.

