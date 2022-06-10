‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, leaving customers hanging

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Apple products retailer Simply Mac closed its stores nationwide Thursday after more than 16 years in business, leaving many customers hanging, including in Tallahassee.

At the company’s store on West Gaines St., employees posted a sign on the door that read: “We are closed. Sorry. They fired everyone and aren’t paying us.”

Simply Mac sent out an email to all employees saying that they were terminated and were expected to turn in keys immediately.

Robert Sutton, who dropped off his phone to Simply Mac for repairs over a week ago, showed up at the Tallahassee store Friday only to find the “closed” sign on the door.

“You know they’re apple authorized so I assumed that there were no issues. It’s not just like a gas station place where they’re here today and gone tomorrow,” Sutton said. “Them going out of business and not being able to get your stuff back is just wild to me,” Sutton told WCTV.

“I mean I’m out of my phone, it’s an iPhone 13 and I needed it,” he said. “Now I’m out maybe $500 and looking at the sign the employees don’t seem like they want to help, looking at the sign... so, I don’t see that as a very good omen to getting anything back.”

Nicci Mokolo, who’s in Tallahassee for work, also stopped by the store Friday, seeking to get her iPad repaired. .

“Apple was like you can take your iPad there and ask them to fix your screen and I had an appointment today at 1:40 p.m. and I get here and see the sign that they’re not here, so now I’m trying to figure out what to do with my iPad,” she said.

“They didn’t notify me or tell me anything,” Mokolo said. “This is the first one that popped up and is the closest to the campus I’m researching.”

WCTV did reach out to Simply Mac for more answers. We are waiting to hear back.

