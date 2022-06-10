TPD identifies officer killed in line of duty as Christopher Fariello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has now released the name of the officer killed in a deadly crash as Christopher Fariello.

Fariello had graduated from Florida State University in 2012 with a degree in criminology, and was a member of TPD’s force for three years.

Fariello was killed early Wednesday morning when TPD says a fleeing suspect — accused of shooting three family members — turned his car around, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into Fariello’s car.

“Officer Fariello’s death is a stark reminder of the sacrifice the brave men and women of this department make every day,” Chief Lawrence Revell said in a statement.

“They put on their uniform and walk into the unknown to protect and serve this community. We are thankful for Officer Fariello’s service. Please continue to keep his family and the entire department in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss together,” the Chief said.

Fariello had been on the force since 2019. Fariello was among the officers featured in a WCTV story on Jan. 11, 2019, as he and 10 other officers were sworn in at City Hall. He started as a trainee in July 2018, according to TPD.

The Florida Police Benevolent Association’s Big Bend Chapter shared that Fariello used to work as an officer with the Wilton Manors Police Department in Broward County.

He worked for Wilton Manors Police Department as a code compliance administrative assistant and was promoted to police service aide before returning to Tallahassee to work as a patrol officer, according to TPD.

Tallahassee Police Department says Officer Fariello will be celebrated with full law enforcement honors. TPD says final arrangements are being decided.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement.

Checks can be made payable to:

TCC Foundation

c/o Officer Christopher Fariello Scholarship

444 Appleyard Drive

Tallahassee, Florida 32304

