Advertisement

2 seriously injured in Bay County crash after driver lost control due to high-speed

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Saturday morning on 4200 Thomas drive.

The vehicle was traveling on Thomas Drive around 2:40 a.m. at a high rate of speed which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle when attempting a curve.

FHP said the vehicle traveled across the concrete median, crossed both lanes of Thomas Drive and then back off the roadway colliding with a traffic sign and a light pole.

The vehicle continued traveling south where the front end of the vehicle collided with the Alvin’s Island building, according to the press release.

When colliding with the building, the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

FHP said both the driver, a 30-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, were seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal car crash
Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County
Officer Christopher Fariello
TPD identifies officer killed in line of duty as Christopher Fariello
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, more with our WCTV reporter Madison Glaser
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, leaving customers hanging
Rolle was arrested for high-speed chase from Lowndes County to Madison County (speeds at 135...
Deputies chase suspect at more than 130 MPH through Lowndes, Madison counties
Tyrone Cleveland, 37, was visibly upset during the hearing; he even walked out of the court...
“Extremely agitated:” New details released in triple shooting, deadly crash with Tallahassee Police officer

Latest News

Fatal car crash
Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County
As of noon Wednesday, the stretch of Betton Road between Centerville and Thomasville roads is...
Betton Road officially reopened, neighbors react
Arrested for kidnapping a woman in Tallassee.
Accused kidnapper identified in North Monroe crash in Tallahassee
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load blocks road in Lindale
Multiple roadblocks on Interstate 10 due to fallen trees and powerline down