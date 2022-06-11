2 seriously injured in Bay County crash after driver lost control due to high-speed

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Saturday morning on 4200 Thomas drive.

The vehicle was traveling on Thomas Drive around 2:40 a.m. at a high rate of speed which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle when attempting a curve.

FHP said the vehicle traveled across the concrete median, crossed both lanes of Thomas Drive and then back off the roadway colliding with a traffic sign and a light pole.

The vehicle continued traveling south where the front end of the vehicle collided with the Alvin’s Island building, according to the press release.

When colliding with the building, the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

FHP said both the driver, a 30-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, were seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.