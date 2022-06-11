Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, June 11

Rain chances will remain for the weekend before hotter temperatures arrive next week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were already moving through portions of the Big Bend as of 11 a.m. Saturday. With a nearly-stalled frontal boundary over the region and mid-level lift, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected as they move from the southwest to northeast in the afternoon and potentially during the evening.

With waning daytime heating this evening and as the atmosphere becomes tapped out from earlier storms, the odds of showers and storms will decrease Saturday evening and overnight. Highs will range from the lower 90s inland to the upper 80s along the coast.

Sunday will nearly be a carbon-copy of Saturday with a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s inland. The stalled frontal boundary will lift northward as a warm front during the day.

The pattern will begin to change early in the week as a large-scale ridge of high pressure aloft is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. Monday into Tuesday. This pattern will lower rain chances to 20-30% Monday through Wednesday with highs approaching the middle 90s inland. Heat index values may also top 100º or higher.

For now, rain chances have been set to 40% Thursday as some guidance models hint at the possibility of a cold front to move into the region as the aforementioned ridge slides back west. Highs will drop back into the lower 90s Thursday and Friday.

