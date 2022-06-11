Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, June 11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Isolated showers in a few spots can be expected for the rest of this evening. The passing showers will eventually clear up overnight tonight, leaving us with low temperatures in the low-to-mid 70′s.

More rain is on the way for Sunday, with 50% coverage throughout the viewing area. A few morning showers cannot be ruled out closer to the coast, which will give way to afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. The heat and humidity will certainly make things quite muggy out there as well. High temperatures are forecast in the low 90′s.

A similar setup can be expected on Monday, with rain chances at 40%. We will see these chances diminish for Tuesday and Wednesday, but the new threat will be the heat. Temperatures forecast to reach the upper 90′s towards the middle of the work week due to a high-pressure system forcing hot air downwards into the region. Heat index values, which take into account both the actual temperature and relative humidity, will be well into the triple-digits, making it feel even hotter than it actually is.

