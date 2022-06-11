Advertisement

Man seriously injured in shooting at Tallahassee convenience store

Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside Tallahassee convenience store.
Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside Tallahassee convenience store.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to TPD, officers arrived to the Circle K gas station on South Monroe Street just after 3 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Officers discovered an injured man inside. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, officers said.

Upon arrival, bystanders started to flag down officers to check out the McDonald’s across the street. Authorities checked the scene but couldn’t locate any other victims.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for any updates.

