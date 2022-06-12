Advertisement

Brookings president resigns amid FBI foreign lobbying probe

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, retired Gen. John Allen testifies on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, retired Gen. John Allen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to examine the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the prestigious Brookings Institution placed Alllen, its president, Allen, on administrative leave amid a federal investigation into his foreign lobbying.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The president of the Brookings Institution resigned Sunday amid a federal investigation into whether he illegally lobbied on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar.

Retired Gen. John Allen wrote in a letter to the think tank that he was leaving with a “heavy heart” but did not offer a direct explanation.

“I know it is best for all concerned in this moment,” Allen’s letter said.

A retired four-star Marine general who led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, Allen’s announcement came less than a week after the Associated Press was first to report on new court filings that showed the FBI had seized Allen’s electronic data as part of the lobbying probe.

Allen has not been charged with any crimes and, through a spokesman, has denied any wrongdoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside Tallahassee convenience store
Man seriously injured in shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, more with our WCTV reporter Madison Glaser
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, leaving customers hanging
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 seriously injured in Bay County crash after driver lost control due to high-speed
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump
Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found...
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub
A group of climbers were rescued from a Utah canyon.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Youth group rescued from canyon in harrowing video