Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were already developing in the eastern Big Bend Sunday morning. Rain chances will stay in place for the rest of the day with highs in the lower 90s inland to the upper 80s near the coast. Rain chances will be at 50%.

A ridge of high pressure aloft will slide to the east Monday into Tuesday. This will decrease rain chance through most of the work week. But highs will increase from the lower to middle 90s. Heat indices could reach into the triple digits.

A cold front may roll in Friday into Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances Saturday, so far, are at 40%.

