Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, June 12

Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected for Monday. Temperatures reaching the low-to-mid 90's, and only climb from there throughout the week.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We can expect a few more isolated showers to pop up throughout this evening. The overnight will bring partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the mid 70′s. Patchy fog in some spots can be expected for the early morning commute on Monday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected in some spots tomorrow, especially in the afternoon. The sea breeze will come into effect, and combine with the intense daytime heating to bring rain chances to 40%. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 90′s, and the heat index (”feels-like”) temperatures will be in the triple-digits.

Dangerous heat will be of the main concern for this week. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-to-upper 90′s Tuesday through Friday. The heat index, which also takes into account the relative humidity, will reach values in excess of 100 degrees. If the heat index is anticipated to reach at least 108 degrees, the National Weather Service will issue a heat advisory for the area.

Ensure that you drink plenty of water and seek shade when possible to combat the heat. Here are the signs and symptoms of a few common heat illnesses.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do in each situation.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and what to do in each situation.(WCTV)

You can stay up-to-date with any heat advisories that may be issued by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

