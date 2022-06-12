Taking Autism by the horns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Imagine, you, a glove, and a 2,000 pound bull.

We’re talking about rodeo bulls and the boys who dream of riding them, both unpredictable.

Whether you’re shy, stubborn, or bold. It’s between you and the bull for a few agonizing seconds.

“You know there’s an old saying that goes, “It’s not if you get hurt. It’s when and how bad,” said Walker’s father and coach Dan Smith.

Miniature Bull Rider Walker Smith, 14 has competed in competitions all over the U.S. and has been named the 2022 Jr. Bull Riding Champion of the Year.

“There’s also another saying, there ain’t a bull rider that can ride everything and there ain’t a rider that can’t be thrown,” Dan said.

But, it’s what Walker does outside of the arena that his father/couch double said is what’s truly gratifying.

“All the titles and all the alkalis’, you know if he goes to the world finals this year and wins a championship, I’ll be ecstatic but what he does outside of the arena that makes me even more proud of him,” Dan said.

Walker rides for those who are on the Autism spectrum like Jacob Wright, who aspires to be a bull-rider.

All of his winnings are donated to J.W.’s Bucking Autism.

“What I ride for is if they can’t ride or something if they’re not able to get on the bull. That is what I’m riding for and I try to help by gear for the ones that can ride,” said rider Walker Smith.

A foundation helping make dreams come true.

“They take the money they receive off of people buying shirts, hats, patches, and stuff like that right then they afford to help put in research for autism but then they also buy bull-riding gear for kids that are on the spectrum,” Dan said.

The cowboy focused on taking the bull by the horns 8 seconds at a time.

Walker’s next rodeo is coming up on June 15th and any of his winnings will be donated to the J.W. Bucking Autism Foundation.

