Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said a child is dead after playing hide and seek in his family’s home on Murphy Road, right outside of Coolidge, Georgia.

According to TCSO Captain Tim Watkins, deputies responded to the home Friday evening. He says the boy, between the age of 8 to 10-years-old, was trapped between the dryer and washing machine while playing with his cousins and other family members.

The sheriff’s office said it is believed the child was trying to hide behind the appliances when he got stuck between them. After about five to 10 minutes, the boy’s family discovered him and then began performing CPR.

When emergency services arrived, they continued CPR, said Capt. Watkins. He shared that the child was briefly responsive, and then became unresponsive again. He was transported to a hospital in the area where he was officially pronounced dead, according to TCSO.

Capt. Watkins said it is believed that the child died from positional asphyxiation since there was no trauma to the boy’s body when he was found. There are no charges being brought against the family members at this time, but an official autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

The boy is originally from Jewett, Texas, but came to Thomas County to visit his grandparents.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

