Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen officer Christopher Fariello.

The funeral for Fariello is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, TPD announced.

A funeral procession will begin around 9:20 a.m. from Governor’s Square Mall, in the Sears parking lot. The procession will take this route, TPD says:

North on Blairstone Road

West on Park Avenue

North on Magnolia Drive

West on 7th Avenue

South on Monroe Street

West on Jefferson Street

Arrive at Civic Center

The Tallahassee community is invited to pay their respects and come to TPD Headquarters to see the procession go down 7th Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement.

Checks can be made payable to:

TCC Foundation

c/o Officer Christopher Fariello Scholarship

444 Appleyard Drive

Tallahassee, Florida 32304

