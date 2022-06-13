Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer

Officer Christopher Fariello
Officer Christopher Fariello(TPD)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for fallen officer Christopher Fariello.

The funeral for Fariello is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, TPD announced.

A funeral procession will begin around 9:20 a.m. from Governor’s Square Mall, in the Sears parking lot. The procession will take this route, TPD says:

  • North on Blairstone Road
  • West on Park Avenue
  • North on Magnolia Drive
  • West on 7th Avenue
  • South on Monroe Street
  • West on Jefferson Street
  • Arrive at Civic Center

The Tallahassee community is invited to pay their respects and come to TPD Headquarters to see the procession go down 7th Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement.

Checks can be made payable to:

TCC Foundation

c/o Officer Christopher Fariello Scholarship

444 Appleyard Drive

Tallahassee, Florida 32304

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside Tallahassee convenience store
Man seriously injured in shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, more with our WCTV reporter Madison Glaser
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, leaving customers hanging
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
Officer Christopher Fariello
TPD identifies officer killed in line of duty as Christopher Fariello
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 seriously injured in Bay County crash after driver lost control due to high-speed

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? June 13, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: June 13, 2022