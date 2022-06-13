GBI investigating shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating a shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County.

According to the GBI, the shooting happened a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the drive’s 100 block. The case involved one boy shooting another boy several times in a home in that area, the GBI says.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in the aggravated assault investigation. The GBI says DCSO arrested the suspect, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital. He is in stable condition.

“The case will be transferred to Superior Court due to the seriousness of the charges,” the GBI’s email to WCTV read.

The suspect will face aggravated assault and gun charges.

“This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090,” the GBI says.

