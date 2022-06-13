Advertisement

GBI investigating shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County

GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating a shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County.

According to the GBI, the shooting happened a little after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the drive’s 100 block. The case involved one boy shooting another boy several times in a home in that area, the GBI says.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in the aggravated assault investigation. The GBI says DCSO arrested the suspect, and the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital. He is in stable condition.

“The case will be transferred to Superior Court due to the seriousness of the charges,” the GBI’s email to WCTV read.

The suspect will face aggravated assault and gun charges.

“This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the GBI at 229-225-4090,” the GBI says.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside Tallahassee convenience store
Man seriously injured in shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, more with our WCTV reporter Madison Glaser
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, leaving customers hanging
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
Officer Christopher Fariello
TPD identifies officer killed in line of duty as Christopher Fariello
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 seriously injured in Bay County crash after driver lost control due to high-speed

Latest News

Leon Co. commissioners expected to approve redistricting maps.
Leon Co. commissioners expected to approve redistricting maps
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
With donor lists averaging a five-year wait time, Kristie Roberts has found herself calling on...
‘Share your spare’: Tallahassee woman calls on community for kidney donor
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership