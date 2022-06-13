Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is still in the air.

The runoff elections for the Georgia Primaries are in full swing.

There are a few statewide races that will be decided on. These races will determine who will be on the November ballot in their respective races.

Here are the races:

Democrat:

Lt. Governor

Charlie Bailey

Kwanza Hall

Secretary of State

Dee Dawkins-Haigler

Bee Nguyen

Commissioner of Insurance

Raphael Baker

Janice Laws-Robinson

Commissioner of Labor

William “Will” Boddie, Jr.

Nichole Horn

Republican

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2

Jeremy Hunt

Chris West

Before you vote, here is what you need to know:





How to find your sample ballot



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"

You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.







Early voting starts on June 13. Need to find your early voting location? Click here.

Election day is June 21. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Need to find your voting precinct? Click here.

If you are voting in person or absentee, you will need photo identification.

Here are the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services

A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired

Student ID from a Georgia public college or university

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity in Georgia

Valid U.S. passport ID

Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Need to know any of your voting information? The “My Voter Page” has everything you need. Click here to access it. The same link and how to log in are above in the “How to find your sample ballot” section.

Know of a June runoff election in your area that we missed? Send us the details below:

