Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about the Ga. Primaries runoff elections

The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.
The Georgia Primaries runoff elections are set for late June.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is still in the air.

The runoff elections for the Georgia Primaries are in full swing.

There are a few statewide races that will be decided on. These races will determine who will be on the November ballot in their respective races.

Here are the races:

Democrat:

Lt. Governor

  • Charlie Bailey
  • Kwanza Hall

Secretary of State

  • Dee Dawkins-Haigler
  • Bee Nguyen

Commissioner of Insurance

  • Raphael Baker
  • Janice Laws-Robinson

Commissioner of Labor

  • William “Will” Boddie, Jr.
  • Nichole Horn
Republican

U.S. House of Representatives, District 2

  • Jeremy Hunt
  • Chris West

Before you vote, here is what you need to know:


How to find your sample ballot

Need to find a sample ballot ahead of the runoff election? Follow these steps:

  • First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov
  • Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth
  • Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"
  • You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.


Early voting starts on June 13. Need to find your early voting location? Click here.

Election day is June 21. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Need to find your voting precinct? Click here.

If you are voting in person or absentee, you will need photo identification.

Here are the acceptable forms of photo ID:

  • Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services
  • A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired
  • Student ID from a Georgia public college or university
  • Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity in Georgia
  • Valid U.S. passport ID
  • Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter
  • Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Need to know any of your voting information? The “My Voter Page” has everything you need. Click here to access it. The same link and how to log in are above in the “How to find your sample ballot” section.

Know of a June runoff election in your area that we missed? Send us the details below:

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Al Lawson officially files to take on Neal Dunn

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
Lawson submitted his paperwork in person at the state Division of Elections to run against Dunn, of Panama City, in Congressional District 2.

Politics

Rep. Al Lawson set to challenge Rep. Neal Dunn for Florida’s Second Congressional District

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT
Rep. Al Lawson will face Rep. Neal Dunn in a fight for Florida's Second Congressional District.

Politics

Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas

Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
|
By Roxanne Reid
The ninth Summit of the Americas is underway and President Biden is calling for increased unity in tackling illegal migration and other issues facing the region.

Politics

January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing

Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Cullerton
Thursday night, Americans got a chance to learn about the last 10 months of the House select committee investigation into the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Politics

Taddeo leaves Democratic governor race to run for Congress

Updated: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Taddeo said Monday that she’ll run for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, which includes parts of Miami-Dade County.

Latest News

Politics

Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th

Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
Lawmakers are considering a new bill to extend the free lunch program that was passed during the pandemic. But, they haven’t acted on it yet.

Court

Florida Supreme Court stays out of DeSantis congressional redistricting fight

Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
Justices, in a 4-1 ruling, rejected a request by voting-rights groups to stay a decision by the 1st District Court of Appeal.

Politics

Congressman Al Lawson responds to Governor’s redistricting maps

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT
Congressman Al Lawson said he plans to run for re-election in the fifth district.

Politics

Connecticut senators rally for gun reform as they say they’re in talks with Republican lawmakers

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are talking to Republicans as they seek to pass 'red flag' laws and mental health reform.

Politics

Fast track rejected in Florida congressional redistricting fight

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
|
By Jim Saunders | News Service of Florida
As it stands now, the DeSantis-backed plan would be used in this year’s election.

Politics

CBS News Senior Political Correspondent Ed O'Keefe shares insight on key races in Georgia

Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
The nation has its eyes on several key races in the Peach State. Ed O'Keefe, CBS News' Senior Political Correspondent, shared his insight on the primaries.