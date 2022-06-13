Leon Co. commissioners expected to approve redistricting maps.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County supervisor of elections said he expects county commissioners to approve changes in congressional and state house redistricting maps at their scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Mark Earley said the main changes to the maps came in the congressional map where Leon County is no longer split between Congressional district two and five.

“The Governor’s new congressional districting map which passed through the legislative session, and through some court cases, put Leon County entirely through congressional district two,” Earley said.

Earley said voters will soon be receiving information cards explaining the redistricting process, which happens every ten years came about as a result of the previous 2020 census.

“As a result of reapportionment, which created redistricting essentially forces us to look at our precinct division within the county,” Earley said. “We essentially draw new precinct lines. That’s the final aspect of this that we’ve essentially completed.”

Earley said “everyone” is now in new precincts and those precincts represent new districts laid out in the voter information cards that will be distributed within the next few days, possibly early next week and will come out in three waves.

“These tell you where your new polling place is,” Earley said. “People need to make sure their addresses are ok on those cards, and if there are problems with their addresses they need to contact our office.”

Earley said the precinct lines are stable and the maps being weighed by the state’s Supreme Court but are currently on a stay until after the November election.

“It’s too late to make any changes and have it apply to this election without throwing this election into chaos,” Earley said. “We have to be sure voters are voting on the right contests.”

Earley said the voter information cards that will be distributed will be in an envelop that contains the seal of his office.

As a result of the redistricting, Earley said that some voters will have new polling places, while others remain unchanged.

“We tried not to move people unless it will make an improvement,” Earley said. “Voters impacted will have a closer or more convenient polling location.”

Earley said he anticipates no problems at Tuesday’s county commission meeting to approve the new maps. The county would go from 156 precincts to 136 if approved.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.