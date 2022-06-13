Advertisement

Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says

Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who served 15 years in prison has been arrested for recording video of a juvenile in the shower, according to officials.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13.

The sheriff’s office said a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint May 31 about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence revealed the Campbell was responsible, detectives said.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell previously served 15 years in prison for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside Tallahassee convenience store
Man seriously injured in shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, more with our WCTV reporter Madison Glaser
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, leaving customers hanging
Angel Kidd, 27, was arrested on a felonious assault charge.
Fired Little Caesars Pizza employee shoots manager who wouldn’t rehire her, police say
Officer Christopher Fariello
TPD identifies officer killed in line of duty as Christopher Fariello
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
2 seriously injured in Bay County crash after driver lost control due to high-speed

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Bear market nears on Wall Street as stocks and crypto dive
On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations