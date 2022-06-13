‘Share your spare’: Tallahassee woman calls on community for kidney donor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is pulling out all the stops to draw in donors as she waits desperately for a new kidney.

With donor lists averaging a five-year wait time, Kristie Roberts has found herself calling on strangers to share a spare kidney.

“When I was about 24-years-old, I was diagnosed with FSGS, which is Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis,” said Roberts in a sit-down interview with WCTV.

She was officially diagnosed with the rare kidney disease over 20 years ago. However, just recently, the need for a donor became more urgent.

“Literally when COVID started, I went to the doctor just randomly to have some bloodwork, I hadn’t actually been to the doctor in a couple of years because I felt fine,” said Roberts. “That’s when they told me that I was in kidney failure.”

For several hours a day, five times a day, Roberts undergoes dialysis at home. With monthly shipments of her treatment, she filters the toxins out of her body through a tube in her stomach and has been on dialysis for a little over a year.

A number of people, including Roberts’ sister and cousins, have applied to become a donor for her; however, due to medical conditions, they’ve been denied.

Roberts says she has done everything she can think of to find a donor, even reaching out on social media pages. Recently, family members and friends made another plea to the community with decals lining their cars.

Roberts is currently on the donor list at Shands Hospital but was told that it could be up to five years before she finds a donor.

“Unfortunately, you know, people live on dialysis every day, but people die every day too waiting,” Roberts said.

She joins over 90,000 other people that are waiting nationally for a kidney donor.

If you are interested in applying to be Kristie’s donor, you can email her at Kristieneedsakidney@yahoo.com, or apply through the Shands Hospital website.

