Wilton Manors Police Department remembers fallen TPD Officer Fariello

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wilton Manors Police Department Chief of Police Gary Blocker, said Christopher Fariello joined their department in March 2015 as a vibrant young professional looking to achieve success and he found it quickly.

Fariello started as a code compliance administrative assistance and by August 2015, he was promoted to a Public Service Aide.

“From the beginning, it was very clear that Chris was committed to public service and placing community first everyday”, Chief Blocker said.

When Chris left the Wilton Manors Police Department in Broward County, to join TPD, Chief Blocker said it was a bittersweet day.

“We knew we’d miss him, but we were very happy and proud that he was achieving his career goal of becoming a Tallahassee Police Officer”, Chief Blocker said.

Last week, when WMPD received the tragic news that Officer Fariello died in the line of duty, the department gathered to support each other and remember Fariello’s warm and generous personality.

“Chris had a passion for public safety, a passion for our profession and our profession will greatly miss Chris. I know our police department will miss his energy, enthusiasm, but more importantly his friendship”, Chief Blocker said.

Chief Blocker said last week was tough for the Wilton Manors Police Department and he can only imagine how difficult Chris’ loss has been for TPD and the Tallahassee community.

The Wilton Manors Police Department is extending their condolences to TPD and Officer Fariello’s family.

Monday afternoon, the pile of flowers at TPD Headquarters’ Fallen Officer’s Memorial had grown as the community honors Officer Fariello.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.