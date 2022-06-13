Advertisement

You can have your name sent to the moon. Here's how

NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.
NASA will send your name to the moon with the launch of Artemis I.(NASA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
(Gray News) – Have you ever wanted to fly to the moon? Well, now you can at least have your name sent around it!

NASA’s launch of Artemis I will include a flash drive with the names of thousands of people on Earth loaded onto it.

The space agency says Artemis I will be the first uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion spacecraft and will pave the way toward landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

You can visit NASA’s website and enter your name and a PIN to receive a boarding pass.

The boarding pass is complete with information about the launch, including the location, launch vehicle name and spacecraft name.

This pass can be downloaded and printed out for display.

The historic launch of Artemis I is set to take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime later this year.

NASA says the launch will be the first in a series of “increasingly complex” missions to build a long-term human presence at the moon.

