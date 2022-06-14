Advertisement

2 killed, including 5-year-old, after car hits golf cart

The crash happened late Monday night on Fort Dobbs Road near Statesville.
By David Whisenant and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Two people are dead after a car hit a golf cart full of people in North Carolina, authorities said.

The crash took place late Monday night in Iredell County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, five people were in the golf cart.

“Last night around 9:40 p.m., the Highway Patrol and other first responders were called to this area for a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a golf cart,” said Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “Troopers arrived to find multiple injured. Unfortunately, two of those passengers on the golf cart were deceased and there were multiple transported to the hospital.”

As it was going down the road, a car driving in the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting the cart, troopers said.

The driver of the golf cart, 39-year-old Michael Shane Marlowe, and a 5-year-old passenger, Bentley Marlowe, were identified by Highway Patrol troopers as the two victims killed in the crash, WBTV reports.

Authorities said the four other passengers were ages 2, 13, 16, and 26. They were taken by medical helicopters to hospitals in Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

The driver of the 2009 Honda Accord, 23-year-old Austin Ray Harmon, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol. His bond was set at $250,000.

“Impaired driving is dangerous for not only the driver but also everyone else on the highway, and then golf carts are a popular pastime for folks to get out and enjoy their neighborhoods and community, but they can be dangerous when golf carts and cars occupy the same space, that can be dangerous for the occupants of the golf carts for sure,” Swagger said.

That investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
An ADL researcher says suspected White Nationalist Wesley Van Horn led a training session in...
Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest
Officer Christopher Fariello
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer
Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside Tallahassee convenience store
Man seriously injured in shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
Former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon announced Monday he is...
Former FSU and NFL standout Corey Simon to run for Florida office

Latest News

Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
FILE PHOTO - The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in afternoon trading as investors brace for the Federal...
Stocks drop deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news
Woman and her dog were rescued from a canal in Arizona
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan programs